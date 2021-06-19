Submit a Tip
Deadly wreck shuts down roads in Georgetown County, injuries reported

(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person has died in a wreck that’s caused roads in part of Georgetown County to be shut down.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol shows the wreck happened in the area of Browns Ferry Road and Frank Williams Drive at 7:19 a.m. Saturday.

SCHP said at least one death and other injuries were reported, but no further details were immediately available.

Officials in Williamsburg County said one of their transit busses was involved in an accident near the Brown’s Ferry community on the county government’s Facebook page.

They added that more details would be provided later.

Georgetown County Emergency Management said the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time as first responders work the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

SCHP says troopers are in the preliminary stages of their investigation into the crash.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue were also called to assist at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

