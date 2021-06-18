Tidelands Health utilizing mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is setting up mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics at businesses, churches, community events and more to make it easier for residents to receive the vaccine.

According to a press release, the health system already has taken vaccination clinics on the road to administer shots to the public at Georgetown County high schools and, most recently, at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Tidelands Health officials said churches and community groups in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties can request the health care system bring a vaccination clinic to their location. Interested organizations can simply contact Tidelands Health Community Health at communitywellness@tidelandshealth.org or 843-520-8586.

In addition to the mobile clinics, the health system is relocating regional vaccination sites and adjusting vaccination hours, according to Tidelands Health officials. Anyone ages 12 and older can receive the vaccine, and there’s no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated.

Georgetown

Beginning Monday, June 21, walk-in vaccinations will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harris Medical Pavilion at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road.

Murrells Inlet

Beginning Monday, June 28, the health system will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 U.S. 17 Bypass, Suite 204.

Myrtle Beach

Beginning Tuesday, June 29, walk-in vaccinations will be offered Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane.

To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 76,555 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the release stated.

