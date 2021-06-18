Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

State education department to shutdown hotspots over the summer

The South Carolina Department of Education plans to shut down mobile hotspots over the summer.
The South Carolina Department of Education plans to shut down mobile hotspots over the summer.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education plans to shutdown service to hotspots over the summer, according to a memo from the agency.

The plans call for the Department of Education to shut down district-issued hotspots unless they are needed for summer school or summer camps. In those cases, the hotspots can remain active if the districts notify the education department.

Districts that do not plan to take part in the hotspot program next year are being asked to notify the agency so the devices can be permanently disconnected.

Districts that plan to reactivate lines for the next school year are also being asked to notify the education department.

The state’s Office of Regulatory Staff announced last summer at least 100,000 households across the state would be able to receive access to mobile hotspots and monthly internet service as school districts prepared for all or mostly-virtual learning because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.
Five injured in crash in The Market Common
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died...
Longtime Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board chairman dies

Latest News

The Charleston Fire Department is conducting a 24-hour watch at the flagpole at the Charleston...
Firefighters prepare to honor Charleston 9, mark 14 years since deadly fire
Former Conway High player starts Next Level basketball program
Former Conway High player starts Next Level basketball program
A large group of rays showed up at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources marine...
Large group of rays show up at DNR marine center in Charleston
According to information from the Maxton Police Department, 63-year-old Elbert Percell was...
NC man found safe after being reported missing for over a week