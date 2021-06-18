Submit a Tip
SC man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend

Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.
Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.(WYFF)
By Anne Newman
Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his pregnant girlfriend, according to Murray Glenn, with the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office.

Tremaine Pierre Johnson, 27, was found guilty of murdering Brechue “Bre” Wiles, 23, of Spartanburg, at the conclusion of a 4-day jury trial, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, Johnson shot Wiles to death on May 9, 2018.

The victim was in the early stages of pregnancy when she was killed, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, Wiles’ family reported her missing to the sheriff’s office on May 11, 2018.

She was last seen leaving her aunt’s Fernwood-Glendale Road apartment home two days earlier, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, Wiles told family she was going to visit Johnson and discuss her pregnancy.

In her last communication with family, Wiles reported she and Johnson were at a park sitting by water, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, two walkers noticed Wiles’ body in the lake during a morning walk at Duncan Park near the intersection of West Park and Carolyn Drives.

Wiles’ body was recovered the same morning she was reported missing by her family, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, an autopsy revealed that Wiles sustained a fatal gunshot wound to her head.

Ricky Tyrell Gentry, 27, of Spartanburg, stood trial with Johnson, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, he was convicted of accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony.

He received a 30-year prison sentence, Glenn said.

According to Glenn, Gentry provided Johnson the murder weapon, a .40 caliber handgun.

Gentry had telephone and text communication with Johnson before and after the murder. Gentry also used his telephone to research how to report a gun stolen, Glenn said.

“Bre and her family were thrilled at the prospect of beautiful baby joining them but their dreams were crushed by Tremaine Johnson’s heinous actions and the assistance he received from Ricky Tyrell Gentry,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

