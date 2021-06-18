Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC doctors show x-rays of COVID-damaged lungs as young adults skip vaccine

By Adam Mintzer
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - According to an MUSC critical care physician, the majority of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and between the ages of 20 and 40.

Dr. Nadita Nadig said she isn’t anticipating another dramatic spike in cases, but COVID-19 continues to send once healthy people to the ICU.

“This virus has thrown curveballs at us all along. We are in a better place but I don’t think it’s over. I think it’s premature to declare victory,” said Dr. Nadig. “There was a lot of death and suffering but we got through it. But at that time we didn’t have treatments and vaccinations, so we didn’t have a choice. But now we do have a choice.”

According to DHEC data, of all the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out in South Carolina, 0.8% have gone to people ages 20 to 24. In comparison, 12.5% have gone to people ages 25-34, and 36.4% have gone to people 65 and older.

According to DHEC data, of all the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out in South Carolina,...
According to DHEC data, of all the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out in South Carolina, 0.8% have gone to people ages 20 to 24. In comparison, 12.5% have gone to people ages 25-34, and 36.4% have gone to people 65 and older.(Live 5 News)

Nadig warns people who are reluctant to get the vaccine that the virus is still circulating and can lead to a lot of medical difficulties.

The doctor demonstrated this with x-rays from one of her patients who is currently on life support.

On the left is a chest x-ray of a man in his 30s who has COVID-19. Nadig said the white areas represent puss that can cause difficulty breathing and inflammation. On the right is a healthy person’s chest, Nadig explained the black areas represent air and indicate the patient can breathe easily.

(left: lungs of a COVID-19 patient, right: healthy lungs)
(left: lungs of a COVID-19 patient, right: healthy lungs)(Live 5 News)

“When you have puss in your lungs you can have varied presentations. Somebody who is very health and robust can come to the hospital with shortness of breath, fevers, and chills and go on oxygen. And then things progress from them on,” she said. “Higher amounts of oxygen, going on a ventilator for example, going on life support.”

When asked about the long term impacts of inflamed lungs, Nadig explained studies are ongoing but early indications show it is possible for patients to find themselves fatigued, struggling to breath, and even have depression and anxiety.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.
Five injured in crash in The Market Common
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died...
Longtime Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board chairman dies
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday

Latest News

After the county said only plain grass medians would be put in place, one neighbor decided to...
Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard
WMBF News at 11
Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard
Changes coming to Postal Way
Changes coming to Postal Way
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion County
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting