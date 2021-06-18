Prayer vigil to be held for Heather Elvis at Peachtree Landing

Submit a Tip
A prayer vigil will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peachtree Landing in Socastee, the site where Elvis disappeared in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013.
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Friends and family will gather Friday night to honor the memory of Heather Elvis.

A prayer vigil will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peachtree Landing in Socastee, the site where Elvis disappeared in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013.

Organizers will be cleaning up the area ahead of the prayer vigil. Due to it being a community garden, the public is welcome to pull weeds, plant seeds and plants, and leave decorations.

Although Elvis has yet to be found, two people are serving prison time in connection to her disappearance.

In 2019, Sidney Moorer went on trial for kidnapping for a second time after a 2016 trial ended in a hung jury. Moorer was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a projected release date of March 31, 2044.

Tammy Moorer, Sidney’s wife, was found guilty of kidnapping in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Her projected release date is May 9, 2043.

For complete coverage of the Heather Elvis case, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

