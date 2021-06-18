Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated

By Lauren Adams
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Facebook group -- “Lexington Freedom Defenders” -- feels Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is encouraging students to “peer-pressure” one another to get other kids vaccinated.

In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated and to get others to do the same.

“The students who are the real jocks and the real leaders if we can get them vaccinated and to speak up, I think that will help,” she said. “There are no requirements, but we’re saying to students if you want to ensure you don’t have to be quarantined during this sports season you need to get vaccinated so if they get vaccinated others will follow along so it’s a lot of peer pressure.”

The Facebook group found Spearman’s words offensive and are livid that Spearman used peer pressure. In response, they put up billboards that read “Lexington kids are not guinea pigs -- say no to the jab.”

Stephanie Burquist with Lexington Freedom Defenders said, “Using peer pressure, using rewards and threats such as you can be quarantined, that’s an indirect threat and it’s wrong when considering a minor.”

Spearman did say that vaccines are not required, and it is a family decision.

“It’s not their right, it’s our choice,” said Burquist.

The group that erected this billboard is the same Facebook group that erected the “Make Masks Optional” billboards.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Claudette brings heavy rain, wind, and possible tornadoes tonight
Three people were killed in a crash involving a transit bus and an SUV in Georgetown County on...
3 dead, injuries reported after transit bus collides with SUV in Georgetown County
Kenneth Paul Mizell
Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel
Corey Dontray Rowell
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI in deadly Marlboro County crash

Latest News

Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, a GasBuddy report states.
SC gas prices fall slightly, analysts expect trend to continue into summer
Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex June 1.
HCFR: Mulch point of origin of 4-alarm apartment fire in Myrtle Beach area
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Curtell Bradley (L) and Nykema Wilson (R)
Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach
The city of Myrtle Beach has released its list of official fireworks shows happening over the...
Myrtle Beach releases list of official fireworks shows for July 4 weekend