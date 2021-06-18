Operation Dry Water weekend is July 2-4

GEORGETOWN, SC (RELEASE) -Operation Dry Water, the national boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign, is a year-round initiative to make the boating public aware of the risks associated with impaired boating, and to facilitate heightened enforcement of boating under the influence laws. Alcohol use continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating accidents and fatalities. Alcohol consumption while boating is not only dangerous for the operator of the vessel, but also for the passengers. Impairment can lead to slips, falls overboard, injuries, and deaths that could have been prevented. We have already experienced incidents locally where alcohol was a contributing factor.

Operation Dry Water spreads awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of both drugs and alcohol, for both operators and passengers. This year will be the 13th annual Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, taking place July 2 – 4 nationwide.

Staying sober while boating, always wearing a life jacket when on or around the water and taking a boating safety course are three major ways boaters can help keep themselves and family members safe while on the water this year and always. The Coast Guard Auxiliary, the all-volunteer arm of the U.S. Coast Guard, promotes the safe boating message through boating safety classes, public outreach, Free Vessel Safety Checks, and on-the-water Safety Patrols.

The United State Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla based in Georgetown South Carolina is able to provide curtesy vessel examinations, members of the public can find links to request a Free Vessel Safety Checks, safe boating classes, and other safety information. The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is always looking for willing volunteers, join us at www.cgaux.org.

