Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NC man found safe after being reported missing for over a week

According to information from the Maxton Police Department, 63-year-old Elbert Percell was...
According to information from the Maxton Police Department, 63-year-old Elbert Percell was reported missing on May 24.(Source: Maxton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man reported missing earlier this month has been found safe, according to police.

The Maxton Police Department said Friday that Elbert Percell was recently found unharmed.

He was first reported missing on June 3.

Authorities said Percell willingly left his home with a female acquaintance and has done so before. While missing, he was listed as possibly needing medical attention due to being legally blind.

Percell was found unharmed and is now in the care of law enforcement.

“We would like to thank the public, volunteers, and assisting law enforcement agencies for their assistance in locating Mr. Percell,” the Maxton Police Department said in a statement. “Additionally, our agency has referred this matter to the proper authorities for additional follow-up.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.
Five injured in crash in The Market Common
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died...
Longtime Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board chairman dies

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a tractor similar to the one seen here, and a bush hog that were...
Deputies searching for equipment stolen from Georgetown County maintenance facility
The Charleston Fire Department is conducting a 24-hour watch at the flagpole at the Charleston...
Firefighters prepare to honor Charleston 9, mark 14 years since deadly fire
Former Conway High player starts Next Level basketball program
Former Conway High player starts Next Level basketball program
A large group of rays showed up at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources marine...
Large group of rays show up at DNR marine center in Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Education plans to shut down mobile hotspots over the summer.
State education department to shutdown hotspots over the summer