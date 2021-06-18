NC man found safe after being reported missing for over a week

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man reported missing earlier this month has been found safe, according to police.

The Maxton Police Department said Friday that Elbert Percell was recently found unharmed.

He was first reported missing on June 3.

Authorities said Percell willingly left his home with a female acquaintance and has done so before. While missing, he was listed as possibly needing medical attention due to being legally blind.

Percell was found unharmed and is now in the care of law enforcement.

“We would like to thank the public, volunteers, and assisting law enforcement agencies for their assistance in locating Mr. Percell,” the Maxton Police Department said in a statement. “Additionally, our agency has referred this matter to the proper authorities for additional follow-up.”

