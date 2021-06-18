Submit a Tip
N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A North Carolina firefighter caught on video pointing a gun at a driver while at the scene of a traffic accident is now facing charges in connection with the incident, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to a news release, Jeffery Scott Sherwood, 51, of Riegelwood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by a pointing a gun and was served by deputies on Friday.

On June 12, Shantasia Donique Williams, 24, of Wilmington, said she was traveling east on U.S. 74/76 near Bolton when she saw what appeared to be a motor vehicle accident with emergency responders at the scene.

Williams drove past the scene but, at some point, used the median to turn around and return.

“A verbal confrontation ensued between Williams and emergency personnel on scene. At this time, a firetruck moved to block Williams’ current lane of travel,” the news release stated. “[Sherwood] stepped in front of Williams’ vehicle and pointed a handgun at Williams.”

Sherwood, a firefighter for Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue, reportedly pointed the gun at Williams “for a period of time” before putting the firearm away once the fire chief arrived at the scene. After speaking with the chief, Williams then left the scene.

Video of the encounter was posted on Facebook by Tae DeLeon.

The sheriff’s office said it conducted a thorough review of the incident after Williams filed a report on June 15, three days after the encounter.

In addition to Sherwood being charged, Williams was cited for a traffic infraction for improper operation of a vehicle while approaching authorized emergency vehicles that have lights on.

