Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County

Corey Dontray Rowell
Corey Dontray Rowell(Source: Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Marion County, according to authorities.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace identified the suspect as Corey Dontray Rowell.

Jail records show Rowell is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Rowell is accused in the death of his estranged wife, identified by Wallace as Lasha Rowell. The woman was found dead on Tylaura Road on May 13.

Authorities initially said the death was “suspicious,” but it remained under investigation.

Rowell is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

