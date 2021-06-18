Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit

(CNN) - A mysterious company called Cyber Ninjas is conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election for the state of Arizona.

It’s a little-known contractor, claiming to be an election auditing firm, carrying out a much-disputed exercise in Maricopa County.

The company is being paid $150,000 in taxpayer money allocated by the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate.

Cyber Ninjas is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

A stop at the Cyber Ninjas’ legal department, listed as a fourth floor suite, reveals a rented mailbox inside a UPS store.

To the state of Florida, Cyber Ninjas operates, but not really, at a registered agent company, a place that takes official mail and calls.

Cyber Ninjas used another address to get a $98,000 PPP loan from the federal government last year.

The company left a month after the November 2020 election.

No one ever answers the official business phone number, and every extension you press gets you to only one ninja - Doug Logan, the CEO.

He’s led Pennsylvania legislators through the audit floor. Lawmakers from a dozen other states have followed.

Logan oversees the daily process of the exercise.

But there’s a major problem, said Tony Summerlin, who has known Logan for 15 years through working together in cyber technology.

“He has absolutely no background or skills in this area,” Summerlin said. “He’s very smart, but doing an election audit is not the same as a cyber audit. He’s gone way beyond studying a machine’s software.”

He said he tried to talk Logan out of the Arizona audit.

“It scares me that someone that thoughtful, that nice, that bright would fall into that pit,” Summerlin said.

The pit, said Summerlin, includes what the Daily Beast and the Arizona Mirror dug up - Logan’s now-deleted conspiratorial tweets and retweets about a stolen election.

Logan also told the Arizona Mirror he wrote a document, riddled with lies, like voting machines tied to Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez who, by the way, died eight years ago.

“I either I laugh or I cry depending on the day. Um, mostly laugh, just because that’s my personality. It’s, it’s disappointing. It’s all just disappointing,” said Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County Recorder.

Richer is a Republican who, along with the Board of Supervisors, was subpoenaed by the Senate to hand over the 2020 ballots.

“Nobody could have said, ‘Oh, that’s the group we’re going to go with.’ That’s just facially absurd,” Richer said. “And so you have to start to say asking, why did they choose that group? Is it because, did they choose this group because they knew that they would placate very specific actors that are connected to the Stop the Steal movement? Did they choose this group because they knew they would provide the results they want?”

Logan didn’t respond to requests for comments, but he has defended himself in his one and only public press conference in April.

“I know you guys want to paint me is like some bad guy in here. I’m involved in this and putting everything on the line with my company because I care about our country. Otherwise, who would be stupid enough to walk into this? Every individual that walks into any election integrity thing gets butchered by everybody.”

The voting analysis by Cyber Ninjas is set to end June 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.