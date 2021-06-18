‘His heart has always been in Myrtle Beach’: City leaders honor Larry Bragg for his years of service

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the visionaries of Myrtle Beach over the last 30-plus years has passed away.

Larry Bragg, the former chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board who passed away this week, is being remembered by leaders in the community as an incredibly valuable asset.

“I’ve known Larry a long time, and he’s been friends with my family for a long time,” Myrtle Beach City Councilwoman Jackie Hatley said. “I’m really going to miss him.”

Hatley served on the Community Appearance Board with Bragg for eight of his 36 years as chairman.

“His heart has always been in Myrtle Beach,” Hatley said. “He’s lived and breathed Myrtle Beach.”

As chairman of the Community Appearance Board, Bragg played a big role in making the city look the way it looks now.

He also served on the board of the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Jessica Wnuk, GSHS executive director, said his passion for animals was something she’ll never forget.

“He was so committed to each and every animal that we took in here at the shelter,” Wnuk said. “Always lovingly referred to them as his babies no matter if they were two months old or 12 years old.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune released a statement on Bragg’s passing as well:

“Larry Bragg was much more than a longtime volunteer to Myrtle Beach. He has been a very dear friend of our family’s for decades. He and my mother served together on boards and were friends and he served with me on the Children’s Museum of South Carolina board. Larry’s quick humor and loving heart are what made him so very special. He was very dear to Brown and me and he will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts.”

Bragg’s funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home.

