Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For Howard Forman, seeing plain grass medians on the freshly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard just wouldn’t do.

“Beautify Carolina Forest who has been doing much of the planting couldn’t handle it, they’re already overloaded, they needed someone to step up as an individual,” he said.

So Forman has made it his mission to spruce up the otherwise drab new construction.

In order to do so, he formed a nonprofit, Carolina Forest Middle of the Road, so he could take on planning and maintaining the mix of shrubs, palmettos, and crepe myrtles now lining the ever-busy roadway.

He was able to get a grant from Horry County for the plants. He then had to recruit some of his friends, Rich Galante and Stan Vitale, to make it happen.

They’re now tasked with upkeep and maintenance since it was too much for the county to take on, as well as being outside of HOA jurisdiction.

Forman said it’s all to make a heavily traveled road so many people call home a little brighter.

“This takes smaller mowers, more manpower, they’re not willing to take this on, so now this is our responsibility.”

