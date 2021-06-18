Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard

By Katherine Phillips
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For Howard Forman, seeing plain grass medians on the freshly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard just wouldn’t do.

“Beautify Carolina Forest who has been doing much of the planting couldn’t handle it, they’re already overloaded, they needed someone to step up as an individual,” he said.

So Forman has made it his mission to spruce up the otherwise drab new construction.

In order to do so, he formed a nonprofit, Carolina Forest Middle of the Road, so he could take on planning and maintaining the mix of shrubs, palmettos, and crepe myrtles now lining the ever-busy roadway.

He was able to get a grant from Horry County for the plants. He then had to recruit some of his friends, Rich Galante and Stan Vitale, to make it happen.

They’re now tasked with upkeep and maintenance since it was too much for the county to take on, as well as being outside of HOA jurisdiction.

Forman said it’s all to make a heavily traveled road so many people call home a little brighter.

“This takes smaller mowers, more manpower, they’re not willing to take this on, so now this is our responsibility.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard
Changes coming to Postal Way
Changes coming to Postal Way
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion County
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting