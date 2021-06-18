Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion County

An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in Marion County.

According to the family, a viewing for Shamar Jackson will be held on June 23 from 2-5 p.m. at the Bartells Funeral Home in Dillon.

A Homecoming Service is scheduled for the following day at 1:30 p.m. at the Berean Church of God in Christ in Latta. A repast will follow the service at the family home on Brandermill Court in Marion.

MORE COVERAGE

Authorities say Jackson was attacked by the dogs while walking in the neighborhood with his brothers on Sunday. The other two boys were able to escape.

His father, Carnell, told WMBF News his sons were looking for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home nearby. Neighbors also said the dogs involved in the attack had gotten out multiple times and have intimidated others.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says five adult dogs and one puppy were later seized from a property on Cleo Road, where the attack took place.

The future of the dogs involved is unknown as of Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
State auditors will soon be looking into the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and...
State auditors plan investigation of SC disabilities department
Dr. Laura Hickson and Dr. McNealey
‘Just makes sense’: Florence School District Three signs partnership agreement with Allen University