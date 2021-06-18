Fitness Fun Friday at Radical Ropes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re ready for some adventure along the Grand Strand, Radical Ropes in Myrtle Beach is a must try!

With over 100 activities, you’ll find plenty to explore. From a rock climbing wall to 60 foot high obstacles, and so much more. This place has something for all ages.

We loved getting active for Fitness Fun with Derrion. With so much to do at this fun attraction, Fitness Fun became an entire show. Halley and Derrion faced their fears in a whole new way.

Come along with us and join the fun!

