FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form later today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re expecting Tropical Depression Three to become Tropical Storm Claudette later today.

Tropical Storm Claudette is expected to form later today. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the poorly defined disturbance was centered near latitude 25.2 North, longitude 91.5 West. The system is moving toward the north near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected for the next day or so. On the forecast track, the system will approach the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday.

A slow northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form over the west-central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico later today.

Whatever is left of the tropical system will move through on Sunday night and into early Monday morning. (WMBF)

It’s still early for the Carolinas but showers and storms are expected for the second half of our weekend. While it’s too early for specifics, a few of those storms could be on the strong side. We’re currently under a level one severe weather risk for Sunday and will know more details as more data continues to come in throughout today.

