FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture will increase rain chances this weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture streaming out of the Gulf of Mexico will increase the heavy rain chances later this weekend.

We continue to track what will likely become Claudette in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system will remain weak but provide rounds of heavy rain across the region. The remnants of the storms arrive in the Carolinas late Sunday, increasing our rain chances and storm threat.

The best chance of rain will arrive Sunday, especially late in the day. Downpours look likely with the potential for steadier rain arriving after sunset Sunday. Being on the east side of the storm means we do need to watch a low-end severe weather threat. The main concerns would be strong, gusty winds and an isolated tornado on Sunday, into early Monday morning.

Most spots see between 1″ and 3″ of rain as the remnants move through our area.

