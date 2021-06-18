FIRST ALERT: Humidity returns, tropical moisture brings rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our comfortable stretch of weather will quickly come to an end today as the winds transition back out of the south and the humidity begins to increase.

Another day of sunshine with humidity increasing. (WMBF)

Sunshine will continue today with another round of warm temperatures with highs in the middle 80s on the sand and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. While the humidity will not be as high in the morning, you’ll notice the change by the afternoon hours and into the weekend.

Have plans this weekend? Get them done Saturday! Sunday features clouds, storms and showers. A few of which could be on the strong side. (WMBF)

As we look into the weekend, high humidity is back and eventually rain chances return with tropical moisture working into the Carolinas. Saturday will be a steamy one with afternoon temperatures hitting 90 in most areas with the heat index in the upper 90s to near 100. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outside on Saturday! Clouds will slowly begin to filter in late Saturday and into Sunday.

Tropical humidity arrives on Sunday and into Monday. (WMBF)

Even higher humidity will return on Sunday as the tropical moisture from the potential tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico works into the Carolinas. The forecast continues to indicate that Claudette is expected to form later today and make landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm on Saturday. So for our forecast on Sunday, things could turn for a nasty day with cloudy skies and showers and storms.

Whatever is left of the tropical system will move through on Sunday night and into early Monday morning. (WMBF)

While it’s not likely to be a strong system, enough tropical humidity and wind shear will be present for the chance of a strong storm or two. Gusty winds, locally heavy rain and possibly a strong or severe storm may try to develop late Sunday and into early Monday. Right now, we’re under a level one severe weather risk on Sunday or a very low threat for severe weather. Please stay updated with us throughout the weekend as this forecast becomes more clear.

We're under a level one severe weather risk or a very low threat for severe weather on Sunday. (WMBF)

