Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

By Brian Tabick
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosive sign war is happening between a fireworks tent in Washington, Iowa and its neighbors.

The fight has even ended up in front of the city council.

David Robbs, the owner of World’s Cheapest Fireworks in Washington, has had his tent in a parking lot for the last three days and, in that time, the police were called six separate times.

Robbs neighbors spoke with KCRG-TV9 and said their complaints stem from signs Robbs set up in the right of way, as well as a large “Grand Opening” sign his neighbor said blocked his view when he was driving. The neighbor declined to comment any further on the matter.

“This was one of the hardest years I’ve ever had,” Robbs said. “Neighbors have made it so difficult. I didn’t realize all the signs had to be 10 feet back from the curb according to city code. The small signs were in the right of way, which I have since moved them back.”

Robbs said the neighbor has threatened him and put a “closed” sign in front of his “Grand Opening” sign to try to stop people from using his private drive.

In response, Robbs put out a sign calling his neighbor a “Karen” out of spite. He has also added more video cameras to aim at the home as well as added security.

“Someone offered me the sign to put up, because they had issues with their neighbor,” he said. “I put it up for an afternoon, and I wanted to take the high road, so I took it down yesterday afternoon. It was only up for a few hours.”

Robbs brought the complaints before the Washington City Council and assured them he was working with the police chief. Council member Steve Gault told Robbs to remove the “Karen” sign.

Now that Robbs has moved all the signs posted legally and taken down the “Karen” sign, he hoped this issue would start to fizzle out, so they could sell their fireworks and enjoy the holiday.

“He definitely doesn’t like me being set up here,” Robbs said of his neighbor. “And the threats and him calling the police are proof of that.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

After the county said only plain grass medians would be put in place, one neighbor decided to...
Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard
WMBF News at 11
Group works to beautify medians on newly-widened Carolina Forest Boulevard
Changes coming to Postal Way
Changes coming to Postal Way
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion County
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting