Deputies searching for equipment stolen from Georgetown County maintenance facility

Authorities are searching for a tractor similar to the one seen here, and a bush hog that were...
Authorities are searching for a tractor similar to the one seen here, and a bush hog that were stolen from a county maintenance facility.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in a grand larceny investigation involving county-owned equipment.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Kubota tractor and a bush hog were both stolen from 8 Oaks Park on Highmarket Street in Georgetown.

Both were items in a Georgetown County Parks and Recreation maintenance facility.

PUBLIC'S HELP SOUGHT WITH STOLEN EQUIPMENT

Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 18, 2021

Deputies said the theft happened between 4 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-436-6117.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

