Conway native taking student-athletes to the ‘Next Level’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Conway High School basketball player is hoping to help students achieve their highest level of success both on and off the court.

CeJay Bromell, known to many as “Coach CJ,” said he has dedicated his time to making a positive impact on the lives of the young girls wanting to reach their basketball and academic goals, one practice at a time.

He started the “Next Level Basketball Program” to support students trying to flourish in both the learning and sports environment.

The organization consists of coaches mentoring youth on how to best achieve their goals.

“We’re helping young people groom themselves into being positive individuals in this society,” Bromell said.

Part of the program consists of an all-girls summer league basketball program. Bromell said there are about 15 athletes in the program so far.

The group practices weekly, at the Smith Jones Park, the same place Bromell grew up practicing basketball.

The park is also where he said he met other athletes who inspired him to play the game.

While playing basketball at Conway High, Bromell said he realized there was a need for a youth program focused on both sports and academic skills in the area.

“Me as a kid, I never really had that person to guide me into the right direction to make me want to get my grades together, to teach me what it means to be a student-athlete,” he said.

He hopes the program will motivate kids to take their dreams as far as they want to go.

Some parents said the program is having a positive impact on their kids and their future.

“It’s absolutely been such a benefit to her to keep working on something that is so important to her when the school system is over,” said parent Kaedra Blue. “That’s something she hasn’t had the opportunity to do here.”

Many of the students in the program stated their goal is to reach the WNBA.

“I want them to know everything is going to be okay if they do make it to that level,” Bromell said. “Just be consistent and work hard.”

Any questions about the mentorship can be sent to Bromell’s Instagram Page which provides updates about the program.

