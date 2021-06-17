Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
7 hours of 'Sweet Home Alabama' on road trip
Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.
Five injured in crash in The Market Common
SCHP held lane reversal practice Thursday.
S.C. Highway Patrol holds lane reversal practice ahead of peak hurricane season
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday