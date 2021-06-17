Submit a Tip
Track athlete has been training in Myrtle Beach to get ready for the Olympic Trials

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Craig Stevens Jr. (AJ) attended Kent State for track and field, after he graduated he moved to Myrtle Beach to start training for the Olympic trials.

AJ started doing track and field his sophomore year of high school, he worked hard at it and then Kent State University offered him a scholarship. In college he was a three time all-American, a conference champion and represented team USA in Brazil at the International meet.

He has been training at Coastal Carolina University and Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. At the trials, he only has three chances to do his best jump to make it to the finals.

The Olympic Trials is happening in Eugene, Oregon and will be June 18th-June 27th.

