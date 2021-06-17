Tidelands Health launching new program for COVID-19 long-haulers

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand health system is working to provide more assistance to those known as “COVID-19 long-haulers.”

Tidelands Health announced Thursday that its new Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program is open to anyone who still has symptoms or other medical issues weeks, or even months, after being infected with the virus.

Tidelands says the new program will provide a more focused line of care for those individuals who still experience symptoms such as joint pain, fatigue, chronic cough and anxiety.

“After seeing a number of patients experience lingering symptoms long after their initial COVID-19 infection, our team developed the Tidelands Health Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program to better meet patients’ needs,” said Dr. William Epperson, medical director of primary care at Tidelands. “Those who have survived COVID-19 shouldn’t just try to live with these lingering symptoms, which can often interrupt their daily life. This program is designed to provide customized care and support based on the specific set of symptoms a patient is experiencing. Just as Tidelands Health led the way in COVID-19 testing and vaccination, we aim to lead the way in long-term recovery.”

Patients will first meet with a primary care physician, who will conduct an exam based upon their COVID-19 history and determine the next steps for treatment. A care navigator will coordinate their treatment, which could be with a variety of specialists such as cardiologists, pulmonologists, neurologists or nutritionists.

“COVID-19 long-haulers experience a range of lingering symptoms, but every case is different,” Epperson said. “That’s why it’s so important, through this new program, to connect every patient to the specialists he or she needs to provide care and treatment for each individual.”

The program is available to anyone whose symptoms have persisted for at least three weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis, regardless of if they were treated at Tidelands or not.

