Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving the lowest total of initial unemployment claims last week it has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.

It is the fifth consecutive week since mid-March 2020 that the agency recorded a new low in totals.

Week EndingTotal Claims
Saturday1,710
June 51,887
May 291,972
May 222,061
May 152,545
May 83,037

It was also the third straight week the total first-time claims remained below 2,000.

The highest county total last week was in Greenville County with 182, followed by Spartanburg County’s 159. Richland County in the Midlands recorded 123 claims.

None of the Lowcountry counties reported more than 100, but Charleston County had the highest in the region with 93.

During last week, the state paid out a total of $54.5 million in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.36 billion.

The state recorded its highest total of first-time claims for the week ending April 11, 2020, when 87,686 were received.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
The chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours is high.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form this evening
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases
Mantavious McMorris
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say

Latest News

Crews responded to an outdoor fire in Conway Thursday afternoon.
Hay bales, baler catch fire in Conway area field
Crews were called to a vehicle fire Thursday on Rodeo Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Crews called to vehicle fire in Myrtle Beach area
Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities investigate shots fired at Charleston fire station
File image
Over 100 new jobs coming to Florence Co. after foodservice distributor expands operations