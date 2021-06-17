S.C. Highway Patrol holds lane reversal practice ahead of peak hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol prepared for another scenario similar to Hurricane Florence.

Troopers practiced lane reversals throughout Horry County.

They practiced along U.S. 501, the roadway where lanes were reversed back in 2018 ahead of Florence.

It was a massive undertaking, meaning SCHP troopers have to be prepared in case they need to do it again.

“We wanted to make sure that if for some reason we do have a hurricane that we’re ready and prepared,” Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

As highway patrol prepares for the peak of hurricane season, troopers want residents to be prepared as well.

“Know your zone, know where you can get out of the beach, know which route you’re going to take, have some money on hand, have your medicine on hand, any paperwork and documents that you may need. Make sure you have all that stuff with you,” Lee said.

