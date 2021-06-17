Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. Highway Patrol holds lane reversal practice ahead of peak hurricane season

By Patrick Lloyd
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol prepared for another scenario similar to Hurricane Florence.

Troopers practiced lane reversals throughout Horry County.

They practiced along U.S. 501, the roadway where lanes were reversed back in 2018 ahead of Florence.

It was a massive undertaking, meaning SCHP troopers have to be prepared in case they need to do it again.

“We wanted to make sure that if for some reason we do have a hurricane that we’re ready and prepared,” Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

As highway patrol prepares for the peak of hurricane season, troopers want residents to be prepared as well.

“Know your zone, know where you can get out of the beach, know which route you’re going to take, have some money on hand, have your medicine on hand, any paperwork and documents that you may need. Make sure you have all that stuff with you,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.
Five injured in crash in The Market Common
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
North Myrtle Beach police warn of scammers posing as Treasury Department
Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station