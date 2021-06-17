Over 100 new jobs coming to Florence Co. after foodservice distributor expands operations

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A leading foodservice distributor is expanding their operations in Florence County with a multi-million dollar investment.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Thursday the more than $11 million investment from Performance Foodservice will create 150 new jobs.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from Florence County and South Carolina for this expansion and throughout our years as a member of this wonderful community. Having local touchpoints is an important part of Performance Foodservice’s customer-centric approach. We are excited to be growing to better serve our customers and about adding more great, local talent to our workforce,” said Rick Wilder, president of Performance Foodservice – Florence.

Performance Foodservice delivers more than 200,000 food and food-related products to 125,000 customer locations, according to the governor’s office.

The expansion will reportedly enhance the company’s servicing capacity, including the purchase of new equipment and the increase of dry good storage.

Officials say the building expansion is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Performance Foodservice – Florence is located at 2801 Alex Lee Boulevard.

Visit the company’s website if you are interested in applying.

