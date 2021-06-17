Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Over 100 new jobs coming to Florence Co. after foodservice distributor expands operations

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A leading foodservice distributor is expanding their operations in Florence County with a multi-million dollar investment.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Thursday the more than $11 million investment from Performance Foodservice will create 150 new jobs.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from Florence County and South Carolina for this expansion and throughout our years as a member of this wonderful community. Having local touchpoints is an important part of Performance Foodservice’s customer-centric approach. We are excited to be growing to better serve our customers and about adding more great, local talent to our workforce,” said Rick Wilder, president of Performance Foodservice – Florence.

Performance Foodservice delivers more than 200,000 food and food-related products to 125,000 customer locations, according to the governor’s office.

The expansion will reportedly enhance the company’s servicing capacity, including the purchase of new equipment and the increase of dry good storage.

Officials say the building expansion is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Performance Foodservice – Florence is located at 2801 Alex Lee Boulevard.

Visit the company’s website if you are interested in applying.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
The chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours is high.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form this evening
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases
Mantavious McMorris
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say

Latest News

Crews were called to a vehicle fire Thursday on Rodeo Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Crews called to vehicle fire in Myrtle Beach area
Grand Strand PRIDE is hosting a Pride Month Celebration Thursday night at Chapin Park.
Grand Strand PRIDE hosts Pride Month Celebration at Chapin Park
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Thursday marks 6 years since Charleston church shooting
A man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Florence has been...
Man wanted in Florence shooting turns himself in