One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.

The incident happened near the 700 block of Freemont Road around 5:30 a.m., according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Moore said one person was shot. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The public will see an increased police presence in the area around the shooting as the investigation continues, the spokesperson said. There is no threat to the community.

No information on a potential suspect has been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.