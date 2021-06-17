Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
By Nick Doria
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.

The incident happened near the 700 block of Freemont Road around 5:30 a.m., according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.

Moore said one person was shot. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The public will see an increased police presence in the area around the shooting as the investigation continues, the spokesperson said. There is no threat to the community.

No information on a potential suspect has been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
The chances continue to increase in the Gulf of Mexico.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely later this week
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases
Mantavious McMorris
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide

Latest News

Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died...
Longtime Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board chairman dies
A construction worker helps build a house in Horry County.
New impact fees would make building homes more expensive in Horry County
Here's a look at the break in the humidity before changes return for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and dry end to the work week
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers