Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle on...
Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle on Thursday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a two-vehicle crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescues says its crews were called to the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle at 5:48 p.m.

The one person hurt was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Drivers in the area may also experience delays as first responders continue to work the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

Dr. Laura Hickson and Dr. McNealey
‘Just makes sense’: Florence School District Three signs partnership agreement with Allen University
HCS teacher retires after 50 year career in the school systems
‘It’s time’: HCS teacher retires after 50-year career in the school systems
Suspect in Conway area shooting charged, booked into jail after manhunt
Competency evaluation order filed for man accused in Conway area shooting, manhunt
The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev....
Lawmakers, leaders commemorate Charleston church shooting six years later