One person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a two-vehicle crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescues says its crews were called to the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle at 5:48 p.m.

The one person hurt was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Drivers in the area may also experience delays as first responders continue to work the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.