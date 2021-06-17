Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police warn of scammers posing as Treasury Department

(WJHG)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in one part of the Grand Strand are warning of a new scam going around.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety says it recently received reports of scammers posing as the “Department of Treasury.”

The scammers reportedly call individuals saying they are being investigated for money laundering and drug trafficking. Recipients of the call are then warned to pay or an arrest warrant will be sent to police.

Recently it has been reported that the "Department of Treasury" is contacting individuals saying that are being...

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety on Thursday, June 17, 2021

A call then comes from what appears to be the NMBDPS non-emergency phone line - 843-280-5511 - with a scammer posing as an officer saying there is a warrant for the recipient’s arrest.

“Please do not fall for this scam,” NMBDPS said in a statement. “If you get a call like this make sure you get the ‘officer’s’ name, tell them you’ll need to call the police department to verify and hang up.”

Police also advise calling the non-emergency line after hanging up to verify and report the scam.

