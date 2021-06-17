Submit a Tip
Man wanted in Florence shooting turns himself in

A man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Florence has been arrested, according to authorities.
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Florence has been arrested, according to authorities.

Florence police said Traquan Tyreek Dillon turned himself in around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. He faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dillon is accused in a shooting that happened Tuesday at Cruizers, located at 1524 W. Palmetto Street.

Police said Dillon fled the scene after shooting the victim in the parking lot during a verbal altercation.

Details on the victim’s condition have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

