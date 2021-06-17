Longtime Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board chairman dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died Wednesday after an extended illness, the city announced.

Credited with being an integral part of Myrtle Beach’s development, history, and progress for more than four decades, Bragg had a long career as a realtor and community volunteer.

Bragg, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served as chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for 36 years where he helped “guide and shape the vision and appearance of the Myrtle Beach that we know today,” a proclamation from the city stated.

His service to the city also included founding the Grand Strand YMCA, serving as vice president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the Myrtle Beach Lions Club.

Arrangements have not been announced.

