Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Longtime Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board chairman dies

Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died...
Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died Wednesday after an extended illness, the city announced.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Larry Bragg, the longtime chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, died Wednesday after an extended illness, the city announced.

Credited with being an integral part of Myrtle Beach’s development, history, and progress for more than four decades, Bragg had a long career as a realtor and community volunteer.

Bragg, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served as chairman of the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for 36 years where he helped “guide and shape the vision and appearance of the Myrtle Beach that we know today,” a proclamation from the city stated.

His service to the city also included founding the Grand Strand YMCA, serving as vice president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and president of the Myrtle Beach Lions Club.

Arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
The chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours is high.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form this evening
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases
Mantavious McMorris
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say

Latest News

The chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours is high.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form this evening
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
A construction worker helps build a house in Horry County.
New impact fees would make building homes more expensive in Horry County
Here's a look at the break in the humidity before changes return for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and dry end to the work week