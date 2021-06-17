‘Just makes sense’: Florence School District Three signs partnership agreement with Allen University

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - From elementary to high school, leaders with Florence School District Three in Lake City want to show students that college is an option and it’s achievable.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hickson and Allen University president Dr. Ernest McNealy signed a partnership agreement on Thursday.

The partnership means FSD3 students will have access to the university’s arts and science programs, college mentors and subject matter experts.

Allen University student-athletes will bring reading and enrichment programs to the district’s elementary students. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to attend university STEM camps.

Hickson believes exposing students to college earlier will drive more students to continue their education after high school.

“First of all, it aligns with our mission of making sure our students are college or career ready, and if we’re trying to promote college, partnering with Allen University just makes sense,” Hickson said.

McNealey said this partnership will also benefit Allen University students by giving them a chance to make a difference in the community.

“Certainly to the extent that our university can play a role beyond our walls to further the educational aspirations of students everywhere, we’re more than ready and willing to do that,” McNealey said.

