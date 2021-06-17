Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Just makes sense’: Florence School District Three signs partnership agreement with Allen University

By Cameron Crowe
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - From elementary to high school, leaders with Florence School District Three in Lake City want to show students that college is an option and it’s achievable.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hickson and Allen University president Dr. Ernest McNealy signed a partnership agreement on Thursday.

The partnership means FSD3 students will have access to the university’s arts and science programs, college mentors and subject matter experts.

Allen University student-athletes will bring reading and enrichment programs to the district’s elementary students. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to attend university STEM camps.

Hickson believes exposing students to college earlier will drive more students to continue their education after high school.

“First of all, it aligns with our mission of making sure our students are college or career ready, and if we’re trying to promote college, partnering with Allen University just makes sense,” Hickson said.

McNealey said this partnership will also benefit Allen University students by giving them a chance to make a difference in the community.

“Certainly to the extent that our university can play a role beyond our walls to further the educational aspirations of students everywhere, we’re more than ready and willing to do that,” McNealey said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

HCS teacher retires after 50 year career in the school systems
‘It’s time’: HCS teacher retires after 50-year career in the school systems
Suspect in Conway area shooting charged, booked into jail after manhunt
Competency evaluation order filed for man accused in Conway area shooting, manhunt
Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle on...
One person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest
The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev....
Lawmakers, leaders commemorate Charleston church shooting six years later