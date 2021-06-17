‘It’s time’: HCS teacher retires after 50-year career in the school systems

“Stylish.”

“One of the kindest and warm-hearted people in the building.”

That’s how staff members at Daisy Elementary School described first grade teacher Bobbie Ingle.

Her co-workers said their final goodbyes to Ingle Thursday as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Ingle, 71, has spent the last 50 years educating and instructing students in the learning environment. She’s worked in Sumter, Spartanburg and Horry County, serving as a grade level teacher and speech clinician.

After five decades, she now says it’s now time for her to retire.

“I think in life you come to a point where it’s time to rest,” Ingle said. “It’s been an enjoyable 50 years. There’s good days and bad days. During COVID and changes in technology, I felt like it’s time for me to go home and rest. I love the children, but maybe they need younger teachers. It’s just time.”

She says some of her fondest memories will be the relationships she established with the students and their parents.

“It’s been such a joy to teach children,” Ingle said. “I hope they will learn something new every day of their life. I want them to continue in life doing their best and make good decisions.”

Wednesday was also an important day, being the last day of school for HCS students.

It was also the last time Ingle saw her students, describing the moment as “bittersweet.”

“Some of the children were a little bit upset because it was the last day of school,” she said. “They knew it was my last year to teach. And what a special group of first graders I had, such a delight. It was such a joy yesterday and to know they’re in good hands. I’ll keep up with them throughout life, like many of them I have.”

“A couple of years ago, a girl I had taught in kindergarten and first grade showed up to see me. She was dressed in fatigues, she had joined the Army. She was on leave for two weeks and she wanted to come by and see me. She wanted me to see what she had done with her life. It was such a proud moment.”

Daisy Elementary School Principal Josh Todd said the school environment will never be the same without Ingle.

He said wherever she goes, her legacy will continue to be felt in the classrooms.

“I knew from the get-go she was the one I would hate to lose,” said Todd. “She’s dynamic because of her personality, her instruction, her care for others. And she’s been faithful to our school, our students, and to me. She’s been a friend, a partner and a leader. Miss Bobbie, I don’t know what we’ll do without you. We love you, appreciate you greatly.”

Before Ingle’s new journey begins, she’s voicing words of encouragement for the teachers and staff workers she leaves behind.

“Love your students, care for them, and teach them life skills that will help them their entire life,” she said.

Ingle also has a message for her students.

“Remember to be respectful, be kind at all times, learn something new every day of your life,” she said.

So, what’s next for Ingle?

She says she’ll be doing some traveling this summer, including going on a cruise.

She’ll also welcome her first great-grandchild later this year.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.