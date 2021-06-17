New impact fees would make building homes more expensive in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is looking into a way to have ‘construction pay for construction.’ The county council is moving forward with plans to implement impact fees that will affect new homeowners and business owners.

The county wants to pay for the growth with an impact fee. Ultimately, it would pay for things like transportation and public safety.

County council members hope they can do it without scaring away new businesses.

“We’re having houses popping up like mushrooms everywhere,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught. “There’s so much empty space in Horry County that there’s no end to it in sight right now.”

Vaught has been a part of impact fee discussions in Horry County for several years. An ordinance for the fees first appeared on an agenda nearly two years ago, but the coronavirus put a pause on it.

But that doesn’t mean the county needs the fees any less.

“You build a two hundred home development, and it takes something like ten or twelve years for the property taxes those people pay to catch up with what we needed to provide for them to build that development,” said Vaught.

County council passed the second reading of the proposed impact fee Tuesday night.

It would charge anywhere from $120 to $1,800 per new single-family house depending on the location. The developer would pay that upfront, then eventually bill it to the family moving in as a construction cost.

But here’s the dilemma for Vaught. From a legal standpoint, if the county wants impact fees, they have to put them on both new houses and new businesses.

“That’s going to kill small businesses,” said Vaught. “It was not our intent at all to do that kind of thing.”

His other issue is the money has to be spent on infrastructure, not employees. He used police as an example.

“You can build them a station, you can buy them a car, you can put a computer in that car, you can buy them guns, but you cannot pay a policeman to ride around in that car,” said Vaught.

One thing the county is flexible on is the type of impact fee they collect.

For example, it can collect solely a transportation fee for new roads and road extensions and leave out the public safety fee or storm water fee. That would cut the total cost of the impact fees.

Vaught intends to mention it before the final vote on the ordinance.

“Life is full of unintended consequences,” said Vaught. “We need to make sure we take care of as many of those unintended consequences as we can.”

This fee would only be on new construction and would only be in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The ordinance needs one more vote, which is scheduled for the middle of next month.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.