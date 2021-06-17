Horry County Council passes new flood regulations, some neighbors say it’s not enough

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Earlier this week, Horry County Council voted on some of the most sweeping flooding reforms the county has seen in decades.

Councilmembers voted unanimously for a few new regulations following the ordinance’s second reading.

“It is really going as far as we can go, it’s very historic, some of the best flood prevention policies in the state of South Carolina,” said April O’Leary, founder of flooding advocacy group Horry County Rising.

Part of the ordinance raises the freeboard requirement for new homes built in flood zones from one foot to three feet. O’Leary says this means developers will have to build higher.

With the higher freeboards, the hope is when there’s a flood only the free boards get wet, and the insides of homes stay dry.

“If you think of communities like Aberdeen and Polo Farms all of those flood damages could have been mitigated, have we had these standards in place prior to Hurricane Florence,” said O’Leary.

They’ve also voted to add more flood zones in the county than just what FEMA has determined is a flood zone.

Jennifer Warden has called Rosewood home for 16 years, but thinks county leaders could still go further and work towards preventing any new developments in flood zones.

“Why in the world would you want to build in a flood zone? A flood zone doesn’t just destroy your house. It’s your yard your shed, you have nowhere to park your car. I have no idea why anyone else would want to build in a flood zone,” she said.

Warden is waiting on the buyout program, but says in the meantime that council should make it harder for developers to make families deal with the hassle of repeat flooding, no matter how high the homes are raised.

“That’s not enough,” she said. “Who wants to be completed surrounded by water, sewer snakes alligators fish, fish right up to your front door?”

O’Leary, on the other hand, said this is much-needed progress.

“This is the first real revised flood prevention method we’ve seen in Horry County since 1987,” she said.

Council will vote for a third and final time on July 13.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.