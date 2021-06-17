Hay bales, baler catch fire in Conway area field

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a fire Thursday afternoon that started in a field in the Conway area.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was in the 6000 block of Bear Bluff Road.

Approximately one acre of land was damaged, with bales of hay and a hay baler catching fire, first responders said.

No injuries were reported and crews said the fire is under control.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.