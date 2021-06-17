Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hay bales, baler catch fire in Conway area field

Crews responded to an outdoor fire in Conway Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to an outdoor fire in Conway Thursday afternoon.(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a fire Thursday afternoon that started in a field in the Conway area.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was in the 6000 block of Bear Bluff Road.

Approximately one acre of land was damaged, with bales of hay and a hay baler catching fire, first responders said.

No injuries were reported and crews said the fire is under control.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
The chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours is high.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression expected to form this evening
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases
Mantavious McMorris
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed S.C. teacher on bicycle, troopers say

Latest News

Crews were called to a vehicle fire Thursday on Rodeo Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Crews called to vehicle fire in Myrtle Beach area
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began
Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities investigate shots fired at Charleston fire station
File image
Over 100 new jobs coming to Florence Co. after foodservice distributor expands operations