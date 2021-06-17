Submit a Tip
Grand Strand PRIDE hosts Pride Month Celebration at Chapin Park

By Kate Merriman
Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand PRIDE is gathering to celebrate the proclamation of the city of Myrtle Beach honoring PRIDE month.

“It’s a big milestone,” Grand Strand PRIDE volunteer Adam Hayes said. “This is a first for Myrtle Beach. We have never had a June as a whole month proclaimed as Pride Month so it’s a big representation for us.”

A post on the Grand Strand PRIDE Facebook page said, “the proclamation represents inclusivity, acceptance and a willingness from our City’s leadership to make Myrtle Beach a welcoming place for all.”

Hayes said they want people to come out to enjoy themselves in a judgement-free environment and he wants people to know they can be themselves.

“It’s nice to see that we have Pride Month in Myrtle Beach because I can feel a little more comfortable walking down the street with my partner, holding hands, going to a date night or anything like that,” Hayes said.

The event is Thursday at Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach from 6 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

