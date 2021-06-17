Former Florence Co. lieutenant sentenced after pleading guilty in illegal gambling case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former lieutenant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to just over a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling business, prosecutors said.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, 49-year-old Mark Edward Fuleihan is one of nine defendants to be charged in the case and is among eight defendants who have pleaded guilty for their role in the operation.

Homeland Security Investigations and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division began the operation years ago after a request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation specifically focused on allegations that a senior law enforcement official was obstructing the ability of SLED and others to monitor illegal gambling operations by, among other things, informing those gambling operators about planned law enforcement activity, prosecutors said.

The case led to SLED’s arrest of Fuleihan on April 2, 2020, on a South Carolina State Grand Jury arrest warrant for a state Ethics Act bribery charge, followed by state grand jury indictments for misconduct in office and Ethics Act bribery charges on May 14, 2020, a press release stated. Federal charges for obstruction of justice were filed on June 30, 2020, and a federal grand jury indicted Fuleihan on Oct. 20, 2020, for operating an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to obstruct enforcement of state criminal law, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Then-Florence County Interim Sheriff William Barnes dismissed Fuleihan, who had served as a Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy since 1995, from his position just before his arrest by SLED, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented to the court showed that since at least July 2014, the defendants operated illegal gambling houses throughout Florence and Williamsburg. The gambling organization allowed individuals to play illegal gambling machines, collected monies from those individuals playing, and payed out winnings to those individuals, prosecutors said. Approximately $1 million in cash was deposited into the accounts of at least two members of the gambling organization.

Evidence showed that Fuleihan was essential to the ability of the gambling operation to operate, according to the release. He used his former position as a senior officer with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to uncover details about the joint federal and state investigation into the illegal gambling operation, which included calling SLED officials and requesting to be informed about any upcoming operations related to gambling enforcement.

Fuleihan would share this information with members of the illegal gambling operation, and the members would use it to evade law enforcement operations and to destroy potentially relevant evidence, according to prosecutors. He was recorded on several calls with at least one member of the gambling operation discussing pending federal search warrants, potential wiretaps, and law enforcement raids, the release stated.

At least one member of the illegal gambling operation explained how Fuleihan would sell previously seized gambling machines back to members of the illegal gambling operation.

Chief U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Fuleihan to 12 months and one day in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The South Carolina State Grand Jury charges remain pending at this time.

According to the release, the following co-defendants in the case have pled guilty and been sentenced to terms of probation or house arrest: Timothy Dane Keefe, 39, of Lake City; Thyrone Eaddy, 54, of Lake City; Cliff Cantey, 62, of Lake City; Kenneth Moore, 64, of Salters; George Dollard, 70, of Lake City; and Leroy Barbour 51, of Florence.

Co-defendant Sheryl Kirby, 52, of Lake City, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. Co-defendant Dale Smith, 64, of Lake City, has been charged but has not entered a plea in the case or otherwise been convicted.

