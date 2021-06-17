Submit a Tip
Five injured in crash in The Market Common

Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.
Authorities responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on Farrow Parkway.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in The Market Common Thursday afternoon left several people injured.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the collision happened at Farrow Parkway and Nevers Street.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest said five people reported injuries, with two taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the MBPD, Farrow Parkway is shut down as of 4:18 p.m. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

