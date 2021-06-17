FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With impacts possible across the Gulf Coast as early as Friday, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories and forecast tracks for what will soon likely become Tropical Storm Claudette.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

At 5:00 PM, the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 92.4 West. The system is moving toward the north near 9 mph and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected for the next day or so.

Soon to be Claudette. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system will approach the north-central Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. A northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast tonight and Friday. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form over the west-central Gulf of Mexico tonight or early Friday.

Tropical update (WMBF)

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of 8 inches across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend from the Central Gulf coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians. This will likely produce areas of flash, urban, and small stream flooding as well as minor to isolated moderate river flooding with new and renewed rises on already elevated rivers.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

TORNADOES: The threat for a couple tornadoes should begin Friday afternoon across coastal Louisiana. This threat should expand northward across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, and southwest Alabama on Saturday and possibly into the Carolinas on Sunday.

Rain and storms possible Sunday. (WMBF)

