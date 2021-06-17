FIRST ALERT: Comfortable and dry end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another calm and comfortable start to the day with low humidity sticking around.

Highs today will reach the mid 80s, providing for a nice day to get out and enjoy this weather however you can. (WMBF)

Thankfully, today will feature another noticeable drop in humidity and a rain-free forecast for any plans you might have. Whether it’s the beach, the pool, an outdoor walk or maybe taking the kids to practice later this evening, the forecast looks great. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s making it warm but not humid. For June, it doesn’t get better than today.

Hard to complain when you have three days in the forecast with no rain chances. (WMBF)

Lows tonight will fall back down into the 60s with the upper 60s right along the beaches. Areas inland will make a run at the mid 60s, providing for another nice start to the day on Friday. Unfortunately, humidity levels will begin to slowly creep up throughout the day on Friday as highs climb into the middle 80s on the beach and the lower 90s inland. Still though, we remain dry.

The weekend will be a warm and muggy one. (WMBF)

Our summertime humidity is back in full force by the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Despite the uptick in the humidity for Saturday, our forecast remains dry for the first half of the weekend.

Tropical moisture is looking likely by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. (WMBF)

By Sunday and into early next week, humidity will increase even further as tropical moisture likely pumps into the Carolinas from the remnants of a tropical depression or weak tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. That uptick in moisture will lead to better chances of showers and storms in our forecast Sunday-Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.