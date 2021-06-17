Dare Danyel: Zumba Fitness Class

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -When you try out Zumba, you will have so much fun and want to do it again!

A great place to take a class is at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center with instructor Marissa Vaught.

Marissa will keep you energized and make sure you are having a great time! She offers Zumba classes in person and on zoom. Learn more about it here: https://www.zumba.com/en-US/profile/marissa-vaught/67064.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.