Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dare Danyel: Zumba Fitness Class

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -When you try out Zumba, you will have so much fun and want to do it again!

A great place to take a class is at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center with instructor Marissa Vaught.

Marissa will keep you energized and make sure you are having a great time! She offers Zumba classes in person and on zoom. Learn more about it here: https://www.zumba.com/en-US/profile/marissa-vaught/67064.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel...
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack

Latest News

AJ Stevens Olympic Trials
Track athlete has been training in Myrtle Beach to get ready for the Olympic Trials
Sunflower Festival at Thompson Farm
The Inaugural Sunflower Festival is happening this weekend at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation
Sunflower fields at Thompson Farm
Sunflower fields at Thompson Farm
AJ Stevens Olympic Trials
AJ Stevens Olympic Trials