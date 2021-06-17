Submit a Tip
Dagwoods Deli has teamed up with local businesses to help Backpack Buddies

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwoods Deli and Sports Bar in Surfside Beach is known for delicious food, great service, and dedicated locals. They also pride themselves on community involvement and giving back.

For the month of June, they’ll be collecting food items for Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies, making sure no child goes hungry in our area throughout the summer. People are invited to stop by their Surfside and Myrtle Beach location to drop off non-perishable food items.

They’ve also partnered with A&A Produce and Pinnacle Financial.

Come along with us for everything you need to know and how you can help!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

