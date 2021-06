HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a vehicle fire Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was off Rodeo Drive around 11:38 a.m.

No injuries were reported, first responders said. They added the fire was located in the engine compartment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.