Competency evaluation order filed for man accused in Conway area shooting, manhunt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A competency evaluation order has been filed for a man who is accused of sparking an active shooting investigation and manhunt near Conway.

Public index records show the order was filed in Terry Brady’s case on June 9. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson was not able to comment on the order.

Last month, police were called to the area of Miles Standish Court, near Highway 544 and Fox Hollow Road, for a domestic violence complaint. Warrants show that Brady assaulted a woman and held a gun to the woman’s neck.

During the investigation, authorities saw Brady driving and there was a short police chase. A report showed that Brady crashed his truck and then began firing shots at officers.

It sparked a Code Red alert for people in the surrounding areas, and people were asked to stay away.

Warrants stated that after crashing his car, Brady went into a home on Miles Standish Court and started a fire inside.

He faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and second-degree arson.

A judge denied his bond stating that Brady is a danger to the victims and the community.

