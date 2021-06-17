Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Competency evaluation order filed for man accused in Conway area shooting, manhunt

Suspect in Conway area shooting charged, booked into jail after manhunt
Suspect in Conway area shooting charged, booked into jail after manhunt
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A competency evaluation order has been filed for a man who is accused of sparking an active shooting investigation and manhunt near Conway.

Public index records show the order was filed in Terry Brady’s case on June 9. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson was not able to comment on the order.

Last month, police were called to the area of Miles Standish Court, near Highway 544 and Fox Hollow Road, for a domestic violence complaint. Warrants show that Brady assaulted a woman and held a gun to the woman’s neck.

RELATED COVERAGE:

During the investigation, authorities saw Brady driving and there was a short police chase. A report showed that Brady crashed his truck and then began firing shots at officers.

It sparked a Code Red alert for people in the surrounding areas, and people were asked to stay away.

Warrants stated that after crashing his car, Brady went into a home on Miles Standish Court and started a fire inside.

He faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and second-degree arson.

A judge denied his bond stating that Brady is a danger to the victims and the community.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Six hurt in three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
Alecia Renee Childers
Second person arrested in connection to Georgetown County double homicide
Tropical update
FIRST ALERT: Claudette likely to develop Friday, remnants will likely impact Carolinas by Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the Longs area.
One shot in Longs, Horry County police investigating
Horry County Council approves $738 million budget with tax increases

Latest News

Dr. Laura Hickson and Dr. McNealey
‘Just makes sense’: Florence School District Three signs partnership agreement with Allen University
HCS teacher retires after 50 year career in the school systems
‘It’s time’: HCS teacher retires after 50-year career in the school systems
Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle on...
One person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest
The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev....
Lawmakers, leaders commemorate Charleston church shooting six years later