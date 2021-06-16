Submit a Tip
Anti-death penalty advocates seek alternative to S.C. executions

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Anti-death penalty advocates are gathering in Columbia ahead of two executions set to take place in South Carolina in June.

Members of the group South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will hold a press conference Wednesday at the S.C. state capitol at 11 a.m., a press release stated.

The new organization will release an open letter to Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina General Assembly, calling for a halt to scheduled executions and the repeal of capital punishment in South Carolina, the release stated

On Friday, a federal judge in S.C. denied a request to block the upcoming executions of two prisoners scheduled to die under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law.

U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell issued the order Friday allowing the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens.

The new law forces inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. Prison officials haven’t yet put together a firing squad, saying electrocution is now the only method available.

Sigmon is scheduled to be executed June 18 and Owens is set to be executed June 25, court documents show.

Owens was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murder of Irene Graves on Halloween night in 1997.

Sigmon was convicted in 2002 of beating the parents of his estranged girlfriend to death with a baseball bat.

