Vehicle registration violation leads to wanted man, baby gator in book bag

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A vehicle registration violation in Berkeley County led to the arrest of a wanted man and the discovery of a baby alligator in a book bag.

It happened on Wednesday in Moncks Corner in the area of Highway 402 where a deputy saw a vehicle with with a registration violation.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, later identified as Tracy Lee Crane, did not stop and continued to drive his vehicle until it got a stuck on a wood pile. A report states he then fled from the traffic stop, however deputies said Crane left his cell phone in the vehicle which led to his arrest.

Deputies reported also finding a baby alligator inside of a book bag inside of the vehicle.

“After a short bonding moment, Wally the Baby Gator was safely relocated with the help of SCDNR,” BCSO officials said.

Crane is wanted by the sheriff’s office and SCDNR, and has active warrants for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, driving under suspension second offense, expired registration and possessing an alligator without a license.

Deputies said Crane has an extensive arrest history in South Carolina with charges including driving under suspension, shoplifting, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

