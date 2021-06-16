Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR file photo
F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR
Crews managed to prevent a fire from spreading to multiple units of a North Myrtle Beach hotel...
Fire damages unit at North Myrtle Beach hotel
An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Until 7 PM
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m.

Latest News

.
Account established to help with funeral costs for child mauled by dogs in Marion Co.
.
CMC rezoning in Carolina Forest passes second reading
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
State court blocks 2 scheduled executions in South Carolina
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6
Nearly six years after the tragedy inside Mother Emanuel AME Church, the Charleston loophole...
Daughter of Emanuel 9 victim believes better background checks could have prevented tragedy